CALGARY -- Alberta Premier Jason Kenney announced the first beneficiary of the province's $10-million Indigenous Litigation Fund, which is aimed at supporting communities in legal challenges.

Kenney made the announcement in a speech at the Indian Resource Council conference in Calgary, saying the Woodland Cree First Nation is receiving $187,688 to join the provincial government’s fight against Bill C-69.

The premier's speech came as road and rail blockades continue across the country to protest the Coastal GasLink pipeline.

Kenney again said he believes the protests are led “by a small number of urban, green, left militants” who he says are hurting Indigenous communities.

"I believe more and more they are misappropriating the voice and the cause of Indigenous people," he said.

Kenney provided few hints about what to expect in Thursday’s provincial budget, other than to say Albertans know the government is in "a tough fiscal situation."

"We’re going to be seeing that in our budget tomorrow," he said.