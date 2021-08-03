CALGARY -- Premier Jason Kenney off-loaded responsibility on Alberta's top doctor for lifting all public health orders as local leaders and health-care experts from across the country continue to condemn the province's plans.

In defence of Alberta's move to end isolation requirements, contact tracing and asymptomatic testing, Kenney said the decision was based on science and data but didn't provide specifics.

They were his first public comments on COVID-19 since Alberta's chief medical officer of health, Dr. Deena Hinshaw, announced the changes last Wednesday.

Kenney said Hinshaw presented the plan to members of the government on July 8 and they accepted it without modification.

Health Minister Tyler Shandro similarly diverted to Hinshaw when he defended Alberta's COVID-19 response last week.

Hinshaw has previously said she presents scientific evidence, numbers and trends, but the final decision on how to respond to pandemic developments lies with the government.

First published by The Canadian Press Tuesday, Aug. 3, 2021