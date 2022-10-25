Premier Smith calls on Calgary council, Flames to work toward new arena

Premier Danielle Smith says Calgary needs a new "world class event centre arena" and the time to commence with the project is "now."

Smith defined her pro-event centre stance in a letter to Mayor Jyoti Gondek, Coun. Sonya Sharp and John Bean, Calgary Sports and Entertainment Corporation (CSEC) chairman, sent Tuesday.

"Given the critical cultural and economic import of this project to Calgary and the province, I would like to identify potential ways that our government can assist the city and CSEC in achieving a successful outcome for this initiative."

The premier says she has designated Ric McIver, Calgary-Hays MLA, to be the provincial representative for the project and has asked him to reach out to both city and CSEC officials for feedback on how the province can assist.

Smith's letter did not include any mention of a funding commitment from the province to the project.

The original agreement on an arena deal to replace the Scotiabank Saddledome dissolved in early January when CSEC walked away citing an unreasonable arrangement that would see the team bear the risk of future rising costs.

Earlier this month, city officials announced that an agreement had been reached with CSEC to begin formal negotations on the terms for a new event centre deal.

This is a breaking news story. It will be updated with reaction throughout the day.