City, Flames agree to formal event centre negotiations

The City of Calgary and the owners of the Calgary Flames upgraded their relationship status Wednesday to something a little more serious.

The city issued a release stating that they've agreed to begin formal negotiations with Calgary Sports and Entertainment Corporation on the terms of a new event centre that would house the Flames, Hitmen, Roughnecks, big-name concerts, and high-profile comedians.

"We’re at the beginning of an important stage," said Ward 1 Coun. Sonya Sharp, chair of the event centre committee. "A new event centre for our city will attract investment and international events. It will have enormous benefits for visitors and for Calgarians. We look forward to working with CSEC for our mutual benefit and for a result that works for everyone."

The announcement marks the formal resumption of direct negotiations between the two groups after the previous deal broke down when CSEC pulled out over concerns about supply chain disruptions and rising costs.

The latest series of negotiations was facilitated by a third party group led by Guy Huntingford, John Fisher, and Phil Swift, who the Flames said played an instrumental role in keeping the conversation moving forward.

"We appreciate the efforts of Guy, John and Phil," said John Bean, president and CEO of CSEC. "All parties share a collective desire to see a new event centre constructed in Calgary. We look forward to discussions with the city to see if we can find an acceptable path forward."

For the next round of negotiations, the city will be represented by management consultants CAA ICON, a division of CAA Sports. The organization has helped negotiate numerous arena and stadium deals across North America, including the new Chase Center in San Francisco, Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas and Petco Park in San Diego.

"This new team has the right expertise to get the best outcome possible for Calgary," said Sharp. "Our environment has changed quite a bit over the past couple years. With everything we have learned, I am confident that CAA ICON representing the city is our best path forward and reflects how important this project is."

There is no fixed timeline for the next stage of negotiations but the city says there is a sense of urgency moving forward, to find the right blend that fits the needs of both parties.

"I must emphasize this point," said Stuart Dalgleish, general manager of planning and development services for the city. "We must do this right, which means we will need space and we will need time to work on a successful agreement. We will be keeping our discussions confidential and reporting to the event centre committee when the time is right."