Pride festivities are taking over downtown Calgary on Sunday.

Thousands of people are expected to attend the signature event of Pride Week in the city, a parade that features nearly 200 separate entries marching along 6 Avenue from 3 Street S.E. and then onto 6 Street S.W.

According to a press release, the parade started as a small march by a group of LGBTQ Calgarians who took steps to conceal their identities.

"Some of whom wore masks and bags over their faces to protect from persecution, the event has grown in leaps and bounds to become the second biggest parade in Calgary," said the release.

After the parade, Pride in the Park celebrations will take place in Prince’s Island Park until 6 p.m.

There will be a number of live performers on stage, along with food trucks and booths.

The 29th annual Calgary Pride Parade runs from 11 a.m to 1 p.m.

The Calgary Police Service says there are also a number of road closures that residents should be aware of:

There are a number of downtown road closures to keep in mind during the Pride Parade today. Check out the full list here: https://t.co/YJhI1B0515 #yyctraffic — Calgary Police (@CalgaryPolice) September 1, 2019

