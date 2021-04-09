CALGARY -- Prince Philip, who has died at the age of 99, was no stranger to Calgary. He often visited the city, accompanied by his wife on several occasions.

The prince's first visit to Calgary was in October 1951, when he and then-Princess Elizabeth attended a special Stampede program of rodeo events and chuck wagon races.

(Princess Elizabeth and Prince Philip wave goodbye from royal train at Cochrane, October 18, 1951. Courtesy Glenbow Archives)

They also stopped by City Hall to meet then-mayor Don Mackay, and sign the guest register.

The couple returned to the Stampede in 1959, meeting First Nations members camped on the grounds.

And they were back in the grandstand at the Stampede in 1973.

The prince’s trademark dry wit was on display on a visit in 1992. Philip was walking out of a downtown lunch meeting with Ralph Klein when he noticed an effigy of the future premier (and then-environment minister) amongst a group of protesters.

He paused, and said to the demonstrators, “Is that the chap I'd been eating with? I'd just been having lunch with him!"

Philip and the crowd then laughed out loud as he got into a waiting car.

The prince also accompanied the Queen on visits to Edmonton, Lethbridge, and other parts of Alberta over the years, including his final visit to mark Alberta's centennial in 2005.