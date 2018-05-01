A group of residents from Lake Bonavista fear the removal of a green space for a proposed parking lot near the Canyon Meadows LRT station will compromise safety and impose on their neighbourhood.

City officials have designated a green space that separates homes along Bonaventure Drive and the CTrain stop as a potential site for a future park-and-ride lot. The parking lot would be situated next to dozens of homes and homeowners have security, noise and light pollution concerns.

“I hope they do take into consideration our concerns,” said Lindsay Pachyshyn, a Lake Bonavista resident. “They really have to do something major to keep out noise and light and ensure our safety.”

The lot, expected to house 180 parking spaces, would be built in response to the removal of roughly 1,500 parking stalls at the Anderson LRT station as the City transforms that station into a walkable zone consisting of both residential and commercial buildings. Additional parking lots would also be constructed at locations along the CTrain’s Red Line in the coming years.

According to the office of Ward 14 councillor Peter Demong, the City will introduce a phased approach to the parking reduction at Anderson LRT station over the next decade as the number of communities that the station serves will be reduced with the extension of the South LRT line and new rapid transit projects.

Demong’s office says the redevelopment of Anderson LRT station has been approved by council but the project is currently unfunded.

With files from CTV’s Alesia Fieldberg