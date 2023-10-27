Province fires Banff Centre's board of governors, appoints administrator

The Alberta government has fired the Banff Centre for Arts and Creativity's board of governors, appointing a temporary administrator for at least six to nine months.

The newly appointed administrator, Paul Baay, "will review internal processes and policies at the Banff Centre and take on the responsibilities of the board of governors until a new chair and board can be appointed," the ministry of advanced education said in a press release.

Minister of Advanced Education Rajan Sawhney said the government appreciated the service of the former board members, including the chair, government appointees and board of governor appointees.

"They have given their time and attention to furthering this important institution, and their collective contributions have positively positioned the Banff Centre for future success," she said in a statement.

"This change offers an opportunity to focus on a refreshed future for the Banff Centre."

The firings include the Centre’s chair Adam Waterous.

The Banff Centre is renowned mountain arts and leadership hub programming for performing and fine arts.

The facility offered this statement of the firings and appointment of Baay:

"He has a wide range of board governance expertise in arts organizations. I expect that his review of internal processes and policies at Banff Centre will play a valuable role in reinforcing our firm foundation as we take Banff Centre forward with the implementation of our strategic plans,” said the Centre's president and CEO Chris Lorway, who assumed his role in January.

Sawhney said she is "confident" in Baay, who is president and CEO of Touchstone Exploration Inc.

Baay has worked in the oil and gas industry for the past 25 years and is the current chairman of the Alberta Foundation for the Arts. He's also served on the board of the National Gallery of Canada for more than 14 years.

(With files from the Canadian Press)