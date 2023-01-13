Banff Centre names Chris Lorway new president and CEO
The Banff Centre announced that Chris Lorway has been named its new president and CEO.
The mountain arts and leadership hub issued a release Wednesday introducing Lorway, a Canadian born in Cape Breton who has extensive experience in both Canada and the U.S.
Most recently, Lorway worked as executive and artistic producer at Stanford Live. Before that, he was programming and marketing director for Massey Hall and Roy Thompson Hall in Toronto. He was the first artistic director of the Luminato Festival, and worked as a consultant in the U.S. with AMS Planning and Research, and AEA Consulting, where he was able to work with a variety of arts institutions including Carnegie Hall, New York City Centre, Jazz at Lincoln Centre, the Edinburgh International Festival, the Royal Shakespeare Company, the West Kowloon Cultural District and San Francisco Opera.
Prior to that, he worked for a number of years at the Lincoln Centre in New York, as part of the Lincoln Centre Festival team, as well as performing roles in marketing and development and working on the first phase of Lincoln Centre's $1.5 billion campus redevelopment project.
"Chris Lorway is well-positioned to advance the guiding ethos first articulated 75 years ago when Banff Centre was just 15 years old," said Banff Centre board chair Adam Waterous, in a release. "Come to Banff Centre for a cultural, intellectual and recreational adventure."
"Chris Lorway," Waterous added, "will strengthen Banff Centre's position as Canada's creative leader in arts, leadership and convening."
Prominent artists from across the country reacted to the announcement.
"It is wonderful to have Chris back in Canada. We had the opportunity to work on a number of collaborations during his time at the Luminato Festival and I was always impressed by his vision and support for Canadian artists." said Karen Kain, artistic director emerita of the National Ballet of Canada.
"Chris' deep connections into the international arts community have helped many Canadian artists expand their global reach. He has been a champion for Canadian artists and their work and during his time at Stanford, he invited many Canadian artists and companies to campus; advocated for their work with other key presenters across the US, resulting in more robust touring opportunities," said Ravi Jain, co-artistic director and founder of Why Not Theatre in Toronto.
"That said, we're thrilled to have him back on this side of the border."
Lorway takes over for Janice Price, who completed two four-year terms as Banff Centre's president and CEO.
"When I learned of the board’s decision to appoint Chris Lorway, I was pleased that the CEO succession process had resulted in an appointment of someone with Chris’s warm and engaging personality and global experience. I am confident that Banff Centre will be in good hands under his leadership," Price said.
Lorway said he's pumped to move to the mountains.
"The Banff Centre has had such a significant role in developing some of the world's top artists and leaders and is poised to continue to build upon that legacy," he said. "I am thrilled to be selected to lead the Centre at this exciting time and look forward to working closely with the board and staff on advancing the strategic priorities of this phenomenal institution."
