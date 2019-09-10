The public inquiry into anti-energy campaigns launched its public feedback website Monday, and the public wasted little time feeding back.

Many took to social media to rename the inquiry the Office of Un-Albertan Activities, a nod to US Senator Joseph McCarthy’s communist purge in the 1950s.

The hashtag #ReportAnAlbertan was trending through the day Tuesday in response to what’s seen by some critics as an invitation to snitch on people who don’t adhere to the Province’s orthodoxy.

The public inquiry draws on the work of speaker and researcher Vivian Krause who maintains the anti-pipeline lobby is significantly funded by foreign money.

The inquiry will look into the role of foreign funding of organizations that have spread "misleading or false information about the Alberta oil and gas industry" and then review those groups charitable status in Canada.

The final report is scheduled to be released in July of 2020.