Province unveils compensation plan to hire, train and keep doctors in Alberta

Alberta Health Minister Adriana LaGrange announced a new tentative compensation agreement for resident physicians Thursday as part of a push to recruit, train and keep more physicians in the province.

The new four-year agreement was made in partnership with Alberta Health Services (AHS), the University of Calgary and the Professional Association of Resident Physicians of Alberta (PARA).

It includes a three per cent wage increase in each of the first two years and a two per cent increase in each of the last two years. The previous agreement expired on June 30.

"It also includes market adjustments that puts Alberta on par with other Western Canadian medical schools," LaGrange said.

"The agreement builds on action our government has taken to improve healthcare in rural and remote communities, including the rural and remote family medicine resident physician bursary pilot program."

That program, announced last week, would provide up to eight million dollars annually for the next two years to medical resident students in their final year of an undergraduate medical program when they are matched with the family medicine residency program at U of A, U of C or either university regardless of their year of study.

LaGrange adds that the agreement would be retroactive to July 1 and run until the end of June 2028.

It still must be approved by PARA and the AHS board and still needs to be formally approved by the U of C and U of A.

AHS president and CEO Athana Mentzelopoulos said she is optimistic about the new compensation model.

"We are extremely grateful to all of our resident physicians, who play a vital role in caring for Albertans and supporting our front-line physicians and health care teams," said Mentzelopoulos.

"This agreement will help us recruit medical students and encourage them to practise in this province."

Dr. Pauwlina Cyca, president of PARA, says residents are the "current fabric and future foundation" of the province's workforce.

"With this agreement, Alberta positions itself as an attractive destination for resident physicians across Canada by enhancing comprehensive compensation as well as training and working conditions," Cyca said.

"We are ensuring that Alberta continues to recruit and retain the greatest medical talent to serve our communities and contribute to meeting meaningful health care reforms."

The province's promised physician comprehensive care model compensation deal for Alberta doctors however is still not completed.

Lagrange says more work still needs to be finalized before a new compensation contract for the province's doctors can be finalized.