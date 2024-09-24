Provincial government planning changes to Alberta's Bill of Rights, premier says

Alberta's premier wants to reinforce the ability to choose whether to receive a vaccination or other medical procedures through changes to the province's Bill of Rights.

Danielle Smith said in a video posted online on Tuesday that the UCP government aims to amend the Bill of Rights in a few weeks' time, to ensure Albertans are able to make informed decisions without fear of government pressure or interference.

"It is my firm conviction that no Albertan should ever be subjected (to) or pressured into accepting a medical treatment without their full consent," she said.

Alberta's health minister, Adriana LaGrange, told CTV News on Tuesday the vaccination amendment came from the Public Health Emergencies Governance Review Panel's final report.

"We heard very loud and clear through the Manning report that was done, after extensive engagement across the whole province that he was able to do as chair of the committee and with his whole committee, that people really wanted to make sure that they have that autonomy," LaGrange said.

"And so, that is where that came from."

The changes outlined by Smith would also ensure the province respects "the right of individuals to legally acquire, keep and safely use firearms."

Smith says she believes law-abiding gun owners have been targeted by the federal government, and she hopes the changes will better protect farmers, ranchers, hunters and sports enthusiasts.

"When there are legal issues surrounding legislation, it almost always goes straight through the Charter," said Eric Adams, a University of Alberta law professor who specializes in constitutional law.

"And to some extent, the Alberta Bill of Rights has been the forgotten sibling."

Adams said the province's firearms law will not have much sway when matched up with federal legislation.

"The right that will get a lot of attention -- firearms -- cannot, does not and will not have any impact on the federal legislation. It's certainly symbolic, in that it can't stop federal laws," he said.

The legislation would also declare Albertans cannot be deprived of their property without due process of law and fair compensation.

"This is a reaffirmation of your right to own and enjoy the property that you've worked so hard for," Smith said.

One political analyst calls the amendments political theatre.

"These proposed amendments to the Bill of Rights are all just for show," John Brennan said.

"Yet more pandering to her political base."

That political base will decide whether Smith is the right person to lead the United Conservative Party with a leadership review vote set for Nov. 2.

Alberta NDP leader Naheed Nenshi called the proposed amendments "desperate virtue signalling."

"Canadians' fundamental human rights are protected by the Charter of Rights and Freedoms, and this or any provincial bill does not override this," Nenshi said in a statement.

"She's focused on people who refuse to get a vaccine. She is not focused on parents who want the best care for their kids or for those struggling with mental health and addiction who continue to lack access to critical services."

With files from The Canadian Press