CALGARY -- As plans for Calgary's new event centre move ahead, staff behind the project have opened an online survey to allow residents to give feedback on the project.

The Calgary Municipal Land Corporation (CMLC) says it is leading a consultation process to collect input from Calgarians about their "aspirations for the visitor experience" of the new event centre planned for the site in Victoria Park.

The process includes an online survey, which will be open from Jan. 29 to Mar. 27.

"We’re seeking input on the user experience, programming and amenities to help inform the design and function of the facility, its surrounding public spaces and the food, beverage and retail offerings that will complement it—so we can learn what matters most to you!" the city's website reads.

The city will also be holding a number of in-person engagement sessions in February and March. For details on where these will be taking place, you can consult the event centre development's website.

The CMLC says development is continuing on the event centre and the project team is expected to be selected in the near future.

It is also preparing a formal request for proposals for the prime design consultants for the $550M facility.

The Calgary Sports and Entertainment Corporation and the city approved the deal to build the new centre last December and agreed to evenly split the costs.

Construction is expected to begin in summer 2021.