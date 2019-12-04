CALGARY -- Charges have been laid against a group of four people, including a teenager, in connection with a bust east of Calgary.

Gleichen RCMP responded to a report of a group of suspicious people spotted near Highway 547 at about 12:30 p.m. on Dec. 2.

Earlier that same day, at about 8:30 a.m., officers had been called about a report of mischief at a home in the area.

When Mounties responded to the call and went to the home, they discovered quantities of illegal drugs such as methamphetamine, fentanyl, gabapentin, heroin and cocaine. Officers also recovered a truck, believed to be stolen, and approximately $6,000 in cash.

Three adults and one youth were arrested at the scene and have been charged with drug offences.

Paul McMaster, 34, of Siksika Nation, is charged with:

Possession of a stolen vehicle

Five counts of possession of a controlled substance for the purpose of trafficking

Five counts of possession of the proceeds of crime

Braden Jackson, 18, of Calgary, is charged with:

Possession of a stolen vehicle

Possession of a controlled substance

Breach of a recognizance

Jerry Yellowoldwoman, 42, of Siksika Nation, is charged with:

Possession of a stolen vehicle

Possession of a controlled substance

Breach of a recognizance

A 16-year-old youth, who cannot be identified under the Youth Criminal Justice Act, has been charged with:

Possession of a stolen vehicle

Possession of a controlled substance

Police say this incident emphasizes the danger posed by illicit drugs to communities in Alberta.

"We will continue efforts to reduce the harm of drugs in our community by disrupting drug trafficking," said Staff Sgt. Tim Kelly with the Gleichen RCMP in a release.

McMaster is scheduled to appear in court on Dec. 5, while Jackson and Yellowoldwoman will have court appearances on Dec. 12. The young offender is scheduled to appear in court on Jan. 23, 2020.

Anyone with further information about drug trafficking in the Gleichen area can contact RCMP by calling 403-734-3056 or your local police detachment. Anonymous tips can be submitted to CrimeStoppers at 1-800-222-8477.