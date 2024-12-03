RCMP arrest B.C. woman at centre of alleged Alberta meat scam

A woman charged in an alleged meat scam that cost several victims a total of $60,000 has been arrested by RCMP in Alberta.

Last week, Krysta-Lyn Williams, 36, from Penticton, B.C., was charged with fraud over $5,000.

RCMP said 16 people had arranged large meat orders from a company called DBL Meats, sending a combined $60,000 through e-transfer for meat products that were never delivered.

Officers investigating DBL Meats, which was reported to be based in Kelowna, B.C., determined the company wasn't legitimate.

In an update Tuesday, RCMP said Williams was located in Picton, Ont. She was arrested, with help from Ontario Provincial Police, on Nov. 28.

She is being transported to Airdrie, Alta., and will appear in court on Dec. 4.

RCMP encouraged everyone to do their due diligence when looking for alternative shopping options online.

Anyone who had been in contact with DBL Meats is asked to call RCMP at 403-443-5539.

With files from CTV News Calgary’s Melissa Gilligan