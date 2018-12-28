A four-vehicle crash on Highway 9, west of Cereal, on Thursday morning sent five people to hospital and left one woman dead.

According to RCMP, an eastbound truck entered the westbound lane of the undivided highway and collided with an oncoming car. Officials say the highway was icy and there was heavy fog in the area, and two more westbound cars collided with one another at the crash site.

The driver of the first westbound car was pronounced dead at the scene. RCMP have not released the identity of the deceased but confirm the victim is a 29-year-old woman from Banff.

A man and a woman who had been in the eastbound truck were transported to hospital by ground ambulance with injuries that were considered serious.

Three people, two women and a man, suffered minor injuries in the second collision and were transported to hospital by police.

A section of Highway 9 was closed for several hours following the crash. The RCMP investigation into the collision continues.

The Village of Cereal is located approximately 250 kilometres east northeast of Calgary.