RCMP determine bomb threat unfounded at high school in Airdrie
Published Thursday, April 18, 2019 4:29PM MDT
Last Updated Thursday, April 18, 2019 6:13PM MDT
RCMP officials confirm an Airdrie school was evacuated and closed to the public following an afternoon bomb threat that occurred after students were dismissed for spring break.
According to RCMP, officers were called to W.H. Croxford School on Chinook Winds Drive shortly after 3:30 p.m.
Early Thursday evening, the scene was released after investigators determined the threat was unfounded.