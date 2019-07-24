The RCMP have identified two suspects believed to be responsible for the theft of a valuable piece of ammolite from a mine near Lethbridge on July 16.

Police are seeking public assistance to locate 34-year-old Bryan David Fyfe and 26-year-old Logan Cash Orville Heavy Shields, who are believed to be responsible for the theft.

Fyfe is described as a 180 centimeters (5’ 11”), 82 kg (181 lb) Caucasian with brown hair, brown eyes, sideburns and facial hair.

Heavy Shields is described as a 185 cm (6’1”), 86 kg (190 lb) First Nations male, with brown hair, brown eyes, and tattoos on his arm and chest.

Both men have been charged with Theft over $5,000 as well as a charge under the Petty Trespass Act.

Fyfe is believed to be driving a 1988 GMC pickup truck that’s all red. It may have had its appearance altered recently to include a black stripe on it.

The value of the stolen ammolite has been estimated at around $40,000.

RCMP ask that if anyone has information about the whereabouts of either Fyfe or Heavy Shields to call the Raymond/Magrath RCMP at 403-752-4747.

For people seeking anonymity, contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS), online at www.P3Tips.comor by using the "P3 Tips" app available through the Apple App or Google Play Store.