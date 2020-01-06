CALGARY -- The RCMP's Major Crimes unit are investigating the sudden death of a newborn baby at a residence in Brooks, Alta.

A complaint was made to the Brooks RCMP on Saturday, January 4 about the sudden death of an infant. The RCMP declined to specify who made the complaint.

There has been police tape and officers at the home for some time, but they wouldn't specify where the newborn was discovered.

There was no comment on parental involvement, or if they are being questioned, because it is an open file.

No one is in custody because it is an undetermined death.

An autopsy was performed January 6, but the cause of death has not yet been released to the public by the Medical Examiner's Office.

No further details were provided.

This is a developing story.