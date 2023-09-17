RCMP on scene of firearm incident at Wetaskawin residence

Westaskawin RCMP are on scene of an incident involving a firearm at a residence on Mountain Ash Drive and 52 Street in Wetaskawin.

The incident is contained to a single residence. Police say there's no threat to the community, but residents are being asked to avoid the area and to follow directions of police officers in the area.

Police have asked people not to post photos of police on social media until after the incident is over.

This is a developing story that will be updated as more information becomes available.