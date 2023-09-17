RCMP on scene of firearm incident at Wetaskawin residence
Westaskawin RCMP are on scene of an incident involving a firearm at a residence on Mountain Ash Drive and 52 Street in Wetaskawin.
The incident is contained to a single residence. Police say there's no threat to the community, but residents are being asked to avoid the area and to follow directions of police officers in the area.
Police have asked people not to post photos of police on social media until after the incident is over.
This is a developing story that will be updated as more information becomes available.
Now a post-tropical storm, Lee moves into Gulf of St. Lawrence
Thousands remained without power as post-tropical storm Lee gradually moved out of the Maritimes, leaving a trail of downed trees and coastlines damaged by pounding surf. By midday the storm had moved past Prince Edward Island and is to reach northern Newfoundland in the evening.
Magnitude 5.5 quake recorded off B.C. coast following earlier tremor near Port Hardy
A second minor but slightly larger earthquake has struck the British Columbia coast today. Earthquakes Canada says a 5.5 magnitude quake was registered just before 4:30 a.m. local time.
NYC day care owner, neighbour arrested after toddler dies and 3 others show signs of opioid exposure
The owner of a New York City day care centre and a tenant living in the building were arrested Saturday after a 1-year-old boy was killed and three others were sickened by apparent exposure to Fentanyl.
BBC is 'urgently looking' into issues raised by Brand report
Britain's BBC said on Sunday it was 'urgently looking into the issues' raised by allegations of sexual assault made against the broadcaster's former employee, British comedian and actor Russell Brand, who denies the accusations.
Abandoned Apollo 17 lunar lander module is causing tremors on the moon
A spacecraft left behind by U.S. astronauts on the lunar surface could be causing small tremors known as moonquakes, according to a new study.
Canada sending $33 million in air defence missiles to Ukraine
Canada is joining a three-month-old partnership with several key allies to send air defence missiles to Ukraine.
'High drama' possible when Zelenskyy speaks at UN with Russian delegation present: Rae
The presence of both Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and a potential high-level representative from the Russian government at this week's United Nations General Assembly will be a challenging but necessary event, Canada's UN ambassador says.
New closures as Alberta parents warn of adverse E. coli effects
More children have tested positive for E. coli at six additional daycare sites in Calgary, according to Alberta's chief medical officer of health.
Child killed as Italian Air Force jet explodes into a fireball after takeoff
A jet from the Italian Air Force's aerobatics squadron crashed during a practice run near the northern city of Turin on Saturday, killing a five-year-old child and leaving her nine-year-old brother with severe burns when the car they were in was struck by burning debris from a huge fireball.
Edmonton
6 people in custody after man stabbed to death at Marlborough CTrain station
An investigation is underway into a fatal stabbing that took place Saturday in northeast Calgary.
'Like Disney World for geeks': Cosplayers enjoy the crowds at Edmonton Comic and Entertainment Expo
Cosplayers, dressed up as their favorite characters, sometimes take years to perfect their outfits. And while the origins of their costumes might not be apparent, their efforts were not lost on the crowds.
Vancouver
After dealing with cancer, raging wildfire and death, B.C. couple's wedding carries on with help from regional district
A B.C. couple nearly called off their wedding due to the devastating wildfire in the Shuswap region, but the two never gave up hope on celebrating their love, despite the tragedy surrounding them.
Granville Street fire causes 'extensive damage' to Samesun Hostel in Vancouver
Guests of two hotels on Vancouver's Granville Street woke up early Saturday morning to orange flames glowing out their windows and the smell of smoke engulfing their hotel rooms.
Kayaker dies on Cheakamus River, Squamish RCMP say
Police north of Squamish say a kayaker died while out on the waters of the Cheakamus River Saturday.
Atlantic
Despite warnings from officials to stay home due to post-tropical storm Lee, some ventured towards the coast
Strong winds and heavy rain brought on by post-tropical storm Lee have not deterred people from venturing outside Saturday.
High winds and massive waves pound Peggy's Cove
Winds of around 100 km/h, and massive, deadly waves are pounding the iconic rocks at Peggy’s Cove, N.S.
Vancouver Island
Sooke writer composes impromptu poems for strangers on typewriter
Laurann Brown was walking down the street with a her friend, in a deep discussion about the direction her life was going, when she noticed a sign attached to a suitcase saying, "Pick a topic. Get a poem."
Wildfire prompts evacuation order, state of emergency on Sunshine Coast
An evacuation order has been issued for seven properties on the Sunshine Coast and a state of local emergency has been declared due to an out of control wildfire.
This B.C. community just hit 30 C on Sept. 15 for the first time on record
Half a dozen B.C. communities saw their hottest Sept. 15 on record Friday, including one place where the previous record was set 86 years ago.
Toronto
Four people in hospital following stabbing, assault in downtown Toronto
Four people are receiving medical care at four separate Toronto hospitals following an early morning stabbing and assault in the city's Entertainment District.
Cord Jefferson's 'American Fiction' wins People's Choice at TIFF
Cord Jefferson's 'American Fiction' has won the People's Choice prize at the Toronto International Film Festival, while 'Mr. Dressup: The Magic of Make-Believe' by director Robert McCallum wins People's Choice documentary award.
Golden Mushroom brand Enoki mushrooms recalled for possible Listeria contamination
The Canadian Food Inspection Agency has issued a recall for Golden Mushroom brand Enoki mushrooms due to a possible Listeria contamination.
Montreal
'Say her name:' Montrealers mark one-year since death of Mahsa Amini
The death of Kurdish-Iranian Amini, 22, triggered weeks of nationwide protests in her home country and supporting demonstrations around the world in September 2022. On Sept. 13, 2022, Amini was arrested by Iran’s so-called “morality police” for not wearing her hijab properly. She died three days later.
Quebec man training for burpee world record in honour of late brother
Sam Finn is training to do 1,010 burpees in under an hour (that's 17 burpees a minute -- or one every 3.5 seconds) to raise awareness about soft tissue sarcoma, a rare and aggressive form of cancer that claimed his brother Cedric's life in 2017.
Ottawa
No injuries reported after major blaze in Ottawa's rural south end
A major fire engulfed a building in Ottawa's rural south end Saturday afternoon.
The economic roller-coaster of a small Ontario town fuelled by chocolate and cannabis
A small eastern Ontario town that was once known as the province's chocolate capital is preparing for the sweet return of Hershey's.
Merrickville, Ont. rejects flying pride flag, declaring June as Pride Month
In a decision that has disrupted the community, Merrickville town council has decided against flying the pride flag and declaring June as Pride Month.
Kitchener
Driver hits woman pushing shopping cart
A shopper was struck by a vehicle Saturday morning in a busy Kitchener parking lot.
SIU releases details about fatal shooting of OPP officer in Bourget, Ont. last spring
The Special Investigations Unit has released new details about the fatal shooting of Ontario Provincial Police Sgt. Eric Mueller in Bourget, Ont. last spring, as it clears one of the surviving officers of any wrongdoing in the shooting.
Police investigate robbery at Kitchener convenience store
Police say a Kitchener convenience store was robbed early Saturday morning.
Saskatoon
'Of course we're disappointed': Saskatoon Public Library CEO speaks on project delay
The plot of land for the future home of Saskatoon’s new library sits empty, as the project has been delayed until at least 2027.
Multiple cars of CP freight train derail near Piapot, Sask.
Multiple cars of a mixed freight train derailed near Piapot, Sask. on Saturday around 1 p.m.
Serious assault on Sask. First Nation leads to charges for 3 people, RCMP issue warrants for arrest
Broadview RCMP issued warrants for the arrest of three people after a report of a serious assault at a home on Kahkewistahaw First Nation on Friday night.
Northern Ontario
Sault police say goodbye to a fallen officer: 'Orrette will be missed'
Sunday marked a final tour and a final goodbye for a Sault Ste. Marie police officer who is now on his way home.
Nearly half of Canadians targeted by fraud in first half of 2023: TransUnion survey
A recent survey conducted by TransUnion shows that about half of Canadians were targeted by fraud in the first half of 2023, with fraud attempts up 40 per cent from the previous year.
Northern Ont.’s largest pride march
Rainbow flags flew proudly in North Bay Saturday as the city kicked off the largest pride march in northern Ontario.
Winnipeg
The new face of a North End basketball court
A North End basketball court has received a vibrant facelift thanks to a national non-profit organization and Winnipeg's new professional basketball team.
'We won't back down': Protest outside human rights museum calls for change in Iran
Calls for freedom echoed outside the Canadian Museum for Human Rights as dozens condemned human rights violations against women in Iran – this on the one year anniversary of the death of a Kurdish-Iranian woman.
Explosive device found in homicide investigation
Winnipeg police are looking into the origins of an explosive device found during a homicide investigation this week.
Regina
Early morning death in Regina deemed a homicide: Police
The Regina Police Service (RPS) Major Crimes Unit and the Saskatchewan Coroners Service are investigating a homicide after a man died in the early hours of Saturday.
U of R Rams defeat Calgary Dinos in first win of the season
The University of Regina Rams defeated the University of Calgary Dinos 23-13, marking their first win of the season.
