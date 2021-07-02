Advertisement
Record-setting June home sales in Calgary, real estate board says
House sales in Calgary jumped by 65.3 per cent in June 2021 compared to the same month in 2020. (file)
CALGARY -- Home sales in Calgary in June rose compared with a year ago to a new record for the month.
The Calgary Real Estate Board says sales totalled 2,915 las month, up 65.3 per cent compared with a year ago.
However, sales were down from 2,985 in May.
The sales came as new listings in June totalled 4,135, up 23.6 per cent compared with a year ago and the second highest level for the month. New listings in May were 4,564.
The average price in June was $494,111, down from $510,978 in May, but up from $460,099 in June last year.
CREB chief economist Ann-Marie Lurie said through the early spring market, many buyers did not have a lot of choice, but the recent improvements in supply are providing more options.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 2, 2021.