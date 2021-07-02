CALGARY -- Home sales in Calgary in June rose compared with a year ago to a new record for the month.

The Calgary Real Estate Board says sales totalled 2,915 las month, up 65.3 per cent compared with a year ago.

However, sales were down from 2,985 in May.

The sales came as new listings in June totalled 4,135, up 23.6 per cent compared with a year ago and the second highest level for the month. New listings in May were 4,564.

The average price in June was $494,111, down from $510,978 in May, but up from $460,099 in June last year.

CREB chief economist Ann-Marie Lurie said through the early spring market, many buyers did not have a lot of choice, but the recent improvements in supply are providing more options.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 2, 2021.