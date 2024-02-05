CALGARY
Calgary

    • Record surge in insolvencies a 'problematic' sign of small-business closures

    A report from the Office of the Superintendent of Bankruptcy released Friday found 4,810 businesses filed insolvencies in 2023. A report from the Office of the Superintendent of Bankruptcy released Friday found 4,810 businesses filed insolvencies in 2023.
    Share

    New data show the number of Canadian businesses filing insolvencies has increased at a record rate.

    A report from the Office of the Superintendent of Bankruptcy released Friday found 4,810 businesses filed insolvencies in 2023.

    The Canadian Association of Insolvency and Restructuring Professionals (CAIRP) says it's an increase of 41.4 per cent from the year prior and the largest jump in 36 years of records.

    André Bolduc, a licensed insolvency trustee and chair of the CAIRP, believes the rise is due to economic pressures and the recent payment deadline for CEBA loans given by the federal government during the COVID-19 pandemic.

    "Some businesses may not be able to manage the increases to their monthly bills, especially if they are already finding it difficult to drum up sales. That strain, combined with any additional financial challenges or setbacks this year could force businesses to shutter," Bolduc said.

    Bolduc notes insolvency rates were rising to catch up to pre-pandemic norms, but they've now surpassed previous figures and are likely to continue to rise in 2024.

    The Canadian Federation of Independent Business (CFIB) says Friday's report only represents a small fraction of businesses forced to close their doors.

    "That's just sort of a top-line number. What we are seeing in Alberta is a larger amount of businesses who are just shutting down altogether, and that in and of itself is problematic," said Andrew Sennyah, a CFIB senior policy analyst.

    According to the Calgary Chamber of Commerce, 95 per cent of businesses in the city are considered small, and the possibility of losing them is cause for concern.

    "A lot of them just aren't seeing a future where they can have a sustainable and prosperous business, so unfortunately, in many cases, they are choosing to close their doors," said Ruhee Ismail-Teja, the chamber's vice-president of policy and external affairs.

    The chamber says rising costs are impacting almost every business.

    "So, 78 per cent of businesses in Calgary, that's their top concern," Ismail-Teja said.

    "We see about 62 per cent are concerned with inflation, but others are concerned with rising interest rates and what that means for debt repayment costs.

    "Many are having trouble being able to reinvest in their business."

    The chamber is calling on all levels of government to come together to support businesses by reducing costs, taxes and regulatory burdens.

    The CFIB is also issuing a plea for people to spend locally.

    "For every dollar that is spent at a local small business, 66 cents stay local. This is in contrast to a multi-national, where 11 cents stay local," Sennyah said.

    The CAIRP recommends businesses that are struggling seek professional help sooner rather than later. 

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Nikki Haley requests Secret Service protection due to threats

    Nikki Haley has applied for U.S. Secret Service protection because of threats she is facing as the only remaining GOP presidential candidate competing with former president Donald Trump for the party’s nomination, Haley’s campaign spokesperson confirmed to CNN.

    Nazi veteran Hunka was invited to Zelenskyy reception: PMO

    Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's office has confirmed, months after acrimony first arose over his House of Commons recognition, that Yaroslav Hunka—a veteran who fought for a Nazi unit during the Second World War—was also invited to a Toronto reception for Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Edmonton

    Vancouver

    Atlantic

    Vancouver Island

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Ottawa

    Kitchener

    Saskatoon

    Northern Ontario

    Winnipeg

    Regina

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News