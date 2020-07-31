CALGARY -- The Calcutta Cricket Club will be closed Friday due to a red onion recall.

The popular Calgary restaurant made the announcment on its Twitter and Instagram pages shortly after 5 p.m. Friday.

"We have decided to close last minute due to being notified of a red onion recall from one of our suppliers," it said on Instagram. "Unfortunately, the product is used fairly extensively throughout our menu. While our produce is always thoroughly washed, and often fully cooked through for hours, no risk is worth remaining open this evening."

The closure came after Health Canada put out a release announcing that Sysco was recalling red onions imported from the USA due to possible Salmonella contamination.

"Consumers should not consume the recalled products (Imperial Fresh jumbo red onions) or foods containing these raw red onions.

"Food service establishments, institutions, retailers, distributors and manufacturers should not serve, use, or sell the recalled products described below.

OUTBREAK UPDATE: Due to an ongoing #Salmonella outbreak, retailers and restaurants in BC, AB, SK, MB and ON are advised not to use, sell or serve red onions imported from the U.S.. More info: https://t.co/WcYYYvllbs pic.twitter.com/o5y1rhRrmj — Health Canada and PHAC (@GovCanHealth) July 31, 2020

In its Instagram story, Calcutta Cricket Club added that, "We will be throwing away existing product & prep, and starting from scratch. Sincerest apologies if you had reservations for this evening - our staff will be in contact with you immediately to hopefully reschedule for another time."

There was no word as to whether the restaurant would reopen Saturday.