Red onion recall forces Calcutta Cricket Club to close Friday night
The Calcutta Cricket Club closed Friday night after a recall of red onions was announced by Health Canada. (Photo courtesy Facebook)
CALGARY -- The Calcutta Cricket Club will be closed Friday due to a red onion recall.
The popular Calgary restaurant made the announcment on its Twitter and Instagram pages shortly after 5 p.m. Friday.
"We have decided to close last minute due to being notified of a red onion recall from one of our suppliers," it said on Instagram. "Unfortunately, the product is used fairly extensively throughout our menu. While our produce is always thoroughly washed, and often fully cooked through for hours, no risk is worth remaining open this evening."
The closure came after Health Canada put out a release announcing that Sysco was recalling red onions imported from the USA due to possible Salmonella contamination.
"Consumers should not consume the recalled products (Imperial Fresh jumbo red onions) or foods containing these raw red onions.
"Food service establishments, institutions, retailers, distributors and manufacturers should not serve, use, or sell the recalled products described below.
In its Instagram story, Calcutta Cricket Club added that, "We will be throwing away existing product & prep, and starting from scratch. Sincerest apologies if you had reservations for this evening - our staff will be in contact with you immediately to hopefully reschedule for another time."
There was no word as to whether the restaurant would reopen Saturday.