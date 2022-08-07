Remains of missing Medicine Hat man found: RCMP

The remains of a missing Medicine Hat man have been found, RCMP has confirmed.

The Medicine Hat Police Service enlisted the help of RCMP to locate Rajesh John, 35, when he didn’t return home after a planned fishing trip.

John told family he would return from Lynx Creek on Aug. 4.

His vehicle was found at the Lynx Creek Campground on Aug. 5.

Searchers found his remains at the base of a waterfall in the area of Lynx Creek and Carbondale around noon on Sunday.

The campground is about 310 kilometres southwest of Medicine Hat.