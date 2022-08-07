Remains of missing Medicine Hat man found: RCMP

RCMP

Calgary Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

How Biden's new approach has led to legacy-defining wins

Over five decades in Washington, Joe Biden knew that the way to influence was to be in the room where it happens. But in the second year of his presidency, some of Biden's most striking, legacy-defining legislative victories came about by staying out of it.

Edmonton

Vancouver

Atlantic

Vancouver Island

Toronto

Montreal

Ottawa

Kitchener

Saskatoon

Northern Ontario

Winnipeg

Regina