Rider injured after two cyclists collide near Centre Street Bridge
One person was treated by paramedics after two cyclists collided at Centre Street and Samis Road N.E. (City of Calgary)
CTV News Calgary
Published Monday, August 19, 2019 8:56AM MDT
Two cyclists collided at Centre Street and Samis Road N.E. on Monday morning, injuring one of them.
The crash happened just before 8:30 a.m. just north of the Centre Street Bridge, according to EMS.
A female cyclist was transported to Foothills hospital suffering a broken rib. .