Rise in protests led to increased enforcement at Calgary city hall, mayor says

On Tuesday morning, inside Calgary city hall, more than 20 security guards, peace officers and police – including members of the mountain bike team – filled the lobby in a show of force while, outside on the street, a handful of protesters voiced their displeasure with the city’s mayor.

Signs posted on the entrances to Calgary city hall warn visitors that holding events without a permit are illegal.

The warnings list several banned activities including using amplified equipment, carrying candles or torches with open flames, and placing signs or stickers on any part of the civic complex.

“Lately, we've seen a rise in protests that have turned into something unlike what we've seen in the past,” said Calgary Mayor Jyoti Gondek. “And so our teams at the city, raised the flag that there would be a potential protest, and they took precautionary measures to make sure that the public was well protected.”

When asked if she or other members of council feel their personal security is threatened by the protesters, Gondek dodged answering saying only, “you would really have to speak to my colleagues about how they're feeling about the protests. My views on this have been fairly public.”

Ward 7 Coun. Terry Wong said he does not feel personally threatened by protesters.

“I think every counsellor knows the risks that they are exposed to, they know, precautions that they can take, how to how to secure themselves,” said Wong.

“I leave it up to them as to the measures they take, whether you need to be accompanied by a partner or close protection. But with relative to myself, I know exactly when and where I need to be and how to secure (myself).”

Tuesday’s protesters were supporters of Derek Reimer, who faces criminal charges of mischief and causing a disturbance.

Police allege Reimer barged into a Reading with Royalty event at the Seton Public Library on Feb. 25 and shouted homophobic and transphobic slurs at the attendees. Reading with Royalty is a family-friendly event in which local drag queens or kings read to children.

Gondek made her comments Tuesday ahead of her departure to Texas to attend the CERAWeek convention where she will be a guest speaker.

Even there, she may find protesters targeting her, after Fox News’ Tucker Carslon has latched on to the cases of Reimer and Art Pawlowski, another Calgarian charged under existing laws.

In a recent episode of his program, a guest on Carlson’s show called Gondek “the left wing mayor of Calgary” and went on to accuse her of using Twitter to direct police to arrest and charge peaceful protesters.

In her tweets, dated Feb. 26, Gondek did not direct police to arrest or charge protesters, but did lay out her case for why existing legislation may need to be tightened to deal with similar incidents.

“1/4 I’ll be unpacking all the ‘reasons’ why enforcement teams & the Crown feel the street harassment bylaw & other existing bylaws/legislation are not strong enough to charge demonstrators who spread vile lies & hatred in public. And then I’ll be pushing for more. No more excuses,” she wrote.

“2/4 Asking me to be patient & saying ‘we got this’ didn’t work. We have performers being targeted for weeks & now vitriol in front of children at the library. These are not peaceful protests. This is hate. The kind of hate we rallied against for so long. It’s back, and it’s worse.

"3/4 Why is this worse? Because we are pretending we can’t take action against it. Consider those who marched in real protests & died in the mission for real freedom - freedom for people to be who they are. Did they fight for us to now be complacent? Action must be taken.

“4/4 I will be posting more on what I uncover about the weakness of our existing bylaws & legislation. I’ll let you know what we can all do to demand better. It starts with me. I hold the greatest responsibility for this city to be a place of inclusion. More to come.”

Gondel has faced protesters targeting her at her home, including defacing her house, and – in one instance in April 2022 – leaving a fake horses head in her driveway.

Shortly after that incident, Shane Renard Kuelker, 43, was charged with one count of criminal harassment and stunting in a motor vehicle.

Despite her strong words, Gondek and her team are clearly concerned for her safety, going so far as warning any journalist who reveals her travel plans to Texas prior 4:30 on Tuesday afternoon that they would face censure and be “invited not to attend” any future media events.