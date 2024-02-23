Rollercoaster weekend on the weather front

The next couple of days flip back and forth between spring and winter weather.

Friday is shaping up to be warm and windy with westerly gusts up to 45 km/h fuelling a high of 9 C in the afternoon and mainly sunny conditions.

It’s when we get into early Saturday morning we start to see our first drastic change, as the jet stream forms a northwesterly tilt over the province.

That’s going to bring light flurries into Calgary as early as 6 a.m. on Saturday and a high of 0 C. Snowfall accumulations looking to be trace if anything sticks to the ground.

Come Sunday, we get a brief reprieve thanks once again to the jet stream which will bring the return of some sunny conditions and strong southwesterly winds to get Calgary up to a high of 9 C.

It will be short-lived though, come Monday arctic air will win out and pool deeper into southern Alberta.

That will result in a daytime high of just -11 C to start off the work week with a couple more centimeters of snowfall along with it.

The cooling trend continues on Tuesday before we rally to temperatures closer to normal (which is 1 C) by the middle of the week.