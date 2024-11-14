Ron MacLean keynote speaker for Salvation Army's Hope in the City

Hockey Night in Canada host Ron MacLean visits Calgary on Nov. 26 as keynote speaker for the Salvation Army's Hope in the City campaign.

"You can land in a million places in a career, but there's only one time you feel like you're landing at home, and for me it's either Edmonton or Calgary, and that's an extension of Red Deer," MacLean told CTV News.

MacLean grew up in Red Deer and started his broadcasting career there before hosting Flames games in Calgary.

Hockey Night in Canada host Ron MacLean visits Calgary on Nov. 26 as keynote speaker for the Salvation Army's Hope in the City campaign.

Hope in the City kickstarts the Salvation Army's Christmas kettle campaign.

"It's not the kettle itself that makes Christmas sing and the spirit of donation of giving; it's the volunteer that lights me up, standing loyally beside that Christmas kettle that really, really impresses me," said MacLean.