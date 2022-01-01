Russian World Juniors players escorted from plane by Calgary police

Police have confirmed to CTV News that members of the Russian World Juniors team were removed from a flight that was to depart Calgary on Friday night.

Officials would not share details about what led up to the incident, but social media reports suggest that the Russian coach was not abiding by the airline's pre-flight regulations.

It's also believed that Czech players were also told to leave the flight, but police could not confirm those details.

Another passenger said the incident resulted in a lengthy delay for the flight, which was destined for Frankfurt, Germany.

Calgary police say the Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA) is now in charge of the investigation.

CTV News has reached out to the CBSA and Air Canada for comment.

This is a developing story and we will have more details when they become available…