Ryan Straschnitzki learning to control his legs after undergoing spinal surgery in Thailand (Tom Straschnitzki/Twitter)
Published Wednesday, November 6, 2019 7:09AM MST
CALGARY – The family of Ryan Straschnitzki, the Humboldt Broncos' player paralyzed in a crash involving the team's bus, have shared a video of the 20-year-old moving his legs after undergoing spinal surgery in Southeast Asia.
The Airdrie resident was severely injured in an April 2018 crash where the Saskatchewan Junior Hockey League squad's bus collided with a semi-truck that had ran a stop sign on a Saskatchewan highway. The crash claimed the lives of 16 members of the team, including players and support staff, and left 13 injured. Straschnitzki was paralyzed from the chest down.
The surgical procedure, conducted in Thailand, placed an epidural stimulator in Straschnitzki's spine that sends electrical current through his spinal cord in an attempt to stimulate his nerves and allow him to move his limbs.
Straschnitzki previously announced his plans to attempt to make Canada's national sledge hockey team roster.
With files from The Canadian Press