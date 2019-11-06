CALGARY – The family of Ryan Straschnitzki, the Humboldt Broncos' player paralyzed in a crash involving the team's bus, have shared a video of the 20-year-old moving his legs after undergoing spinal surgery in Southeast Asia.

Mapping of the device begins.Learning to control legs. One time almost kicked therapist. Opps Therapist is only holding his leg. Ryan is moving it. Then Ryan asks if he can go work out at the Mall Gym after. The stunned therapist said NO. You just had surgery. Seriously son. Haha pic.twitter.com/QTKqfq3AEf — Strazsr (@strazsr) November 6, 2019

The Airdrie resident was severely injured in an April 2018 crash where the Saskatchewan Junior Hockey League squad's bus collided with a semi-truck that had ran a stop sign on a Saskatchewan highway. The crash claimed the lives of 16 members of the team, including players and support staff, and left 13 injured. Straschnitzki was paralyzed from the chest down.

The surgical procedure, conducted in Thailand, placed an epidural stimulator in Straschnitzki's spine that sends electrical current through his spinal cord in an attempt to stimulate his nerves and allow him to move his limbs.

Straschnitzki previously announced his plans to attempt to make Canada's national sledge hockey team roster.

