CALGARY
Calgary

    • Safety top of mind for Lethbridge summer camps, animals as heat warning lingers

    Summer campers at Lethbridge College are trading in sunshine for air conditioning as a heat warning continues to blanket most of Alberta with temperatures expected in the mid-30s. Summer campers at Lethbridge College are trading in sunshine for air conditioning as a heat warning continues to blanket most of Alberta with temperatures expected in the mid-30s.
    Share
    LETHBRIDGE -

    Summer campers at Lethbridge College are trading in sunshine for air conditioning as a heat warning continues to blanket most of Alberta with temperatures expected in the mid-30s.

    "Campers' safety is always our priority here with summer camps," said Paige Thornborough, co-ordinator of youth initiatives at the college.

    "We're very cognitive anytime we're experiencing extreme weather, extreme heat such as this, so we really made a concentrated effort over the last couple of days to really evaluate ways that we can be reducing any potential risks to the campers."

    Thornborough says those efforts include moving outdoor activities inside, taking more water breaks and only going outside at non-peak times.

    "There has been fairly minimal impact on the schedules of our camps," she said.

    "We have extremely fantastic camp leaders who are highly adaptable in adjusting on the fly and changing out some activities."

    Health officials recommend staying inside as much as possible.

    "Individuals can sort of end up with heat exhaustion and this is people feeling tired, they may feel nausea, have some dizziness, they're extensively perspiring, they may feel faint. That can quickly progress to heat stroke," explained Dr. Vivien Suttorp, South Zone medical officer of health with Alberta Health Services.

    Suttorp says wearing long-sleeves and sunscreen, avoiding peak heat times and watching the UV rate and humidity can protect you.

    "If you recognize someone with heat exhaustion where they're feeling nausea, dizzy, they have a headache or are feeling faint, get them out of the sun and put them in the shade, provide them rehydration … water is best," she said.

    The city says places like the Lethbridge Public Library, Park 'n' Ride and Cavendish Centre are open to the public to cool down.

    Outreach organizations have also extended hours to allow the unhoused population a reprieve from the heat.

    As for our four-legged friends, veterinarians say things like limiting the time paws spend on hot cement and never leaving your animal alone in a hot car can help keep them safe in the heat.

    "Beyond that, if it's a hot day, we don't want to be exercising them extensively, right?" said veterinarian Dr. Chanpreet Bath.

    For those looking to cool down on an open body of water or the Oldman River, Lethbridge Fire and Emergency Services would like to remind everyone to wear a lifejacket and plan ahead, including creating a float plan, staying sober and knowing how to swim.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Ellen DeGeneres is 'done' after her Netflix special

    Ellen DeGeneres has reportedly said she's ready to tap out of performing. The former daytime talk show host let that be known during a recent standup show at the Luther Burbank Center for the Arts in Santa Rosa, California.

    Rainfall, heat, smoke advisories across Canada

    Large parts of Ontario, Quebec and Atlantic Canada were under weather warnings forecasting significant rainfall due to the remnants of Hurricane Beryl, while people in western Canada experienced sweltering heat. Some areas were also under air quality advisories as a result of wildfire smoke.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Edmonton

    Lethbridge

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Saskatoon

    Regina

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Ottawa

    Northern Ontario

    Barrie

    Kitchener

    London

    Windsor

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News