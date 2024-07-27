CALGARY
Calgary

    • Magrath Days celebrate southern Alberta town’s 125th birthday

    The Town of Magrath is celebrating its 125th birthday Saturday The Town of Magrath is celebrating its 125th birthday Saturday
    The Town of Magrath is throwing a 125th birthday party this weekend.

    Magrath Days will feature a range of events, including a parade, softball tournament, motocross show and town barbeque.

    Saturday night, Coyote Junction and a Diggers Theatrical play will hit the stage ahead of a fireworks show to cap off the weekend.

    Magrath was founded in 1899 by the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints to fulfill its settlement agreement with the Alberta railway.

