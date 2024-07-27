Magrath Days celebrate southern Alberta town’s 125th birthday

The Town of Magrath is throwing a 125th birthday party this weekend.

Magrath Days will feature a range of events, including a parade, softball tournament, motocross show and town barbeque.

Saturday night, Coyote Junction and a Diggers Theatrical play will hit the stage ahead of a fireworks show to cap off the weekend.

Magrath was founded in 1899 by the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints to fulfill its settlement agreement with the Alberta railway.