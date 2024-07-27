CALGARY
Calgary

    • Fire crews from across southern Alberta fight large fire at Coaldale recycling plant

    A large fire broke out at a Coaldale recycling plant shortly after 4 p.m. Friday (Photo: Dronetok3.0) A large fire broke out at a Coaldale recycling plant shortly after 4 p.m. Friday (Photo: Dronetok3.0)
    Share

    Fire crews from a number of different southern Alberta communities tackled a fire at a Coaldale recycling plant late Friday afternoon.

    The blaze sent plumes of thick black smoke into the sky shortly after 4 p.m. Friday.

    Crews from Coaldale, Picture Butte, Coalhurst and Taber worked to contain the fire.

    CTV News has reached out to the Coaldale Fire Department for details and will update this story as more information becomes available.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Edmonton

    Lethbridge

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Saskatoon

    Regina

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Ottawa

    Northern Ontario

    Barrie

    Kitchener

    London

    Windsor

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News