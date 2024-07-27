Fire crews from across southern Alberta fight large fire at Coaldale recycling plant

Fire crews from a number of different southern Alberta communities tackled a fire at a Coaldale recycling plant late Friday afternoon.

The blaze sent plumes of thick black smoke into the sky shortly after 4 p.m. Friday.

Crews from Coaldale, Picture Butte, Coalhurst and Taber worked to contain the fire.

CTV News has reached out to the Coaldale Fire Department for details and will update this story as more information becomes available.