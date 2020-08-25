CALGARY -- A Calgary post-secondary institution is banning smoking while the province has allowed lounges to provide hookah once again during the ongoing global pandemic.

Alberta updated its guidance for restaurants, cafes, pubs and bars on Aug. 20 with new rules for offering hookah and water pipes including:

The use of disposable mouth tips and hoses which should not be shared

Completely disassembling and sanitizing the device after each use

Having all staff members wear masks.

Days after the province made the change, Alberta’s chief medical officer of health warned that people who smoke or vape could be at higher risk of coronavirus-related complications.

"There does seem to be a link to things like smoking or vaping and having a more severe outcome following a COVID-19 infection," said Dr. Deena Hinshaw.

The Southern Alberta Institute of Technology will permanently become a smoke-free campus as of Aug.31, 2020, due to both the health and safety regulations during the COVID-19 pandemic and for the overall well-being of the community.

Signs for designated smoking areas at SAIT will be taken down and anyone who does smoke on campus might not be allowed back on the premises due to health guidelines.

SAIT’s smoking ban does not apply to the use of cannabis for medical use.