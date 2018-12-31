Two of the most well-known hockey players to emerge from Airdrie have developed a friendship following last spring’s deadly crash involving the Humboldt Broncos team bus.

The fatal collision with a transport truck occurred on April 6 during the Saskatchewan Junior Hockey League team’s trip to Nipawin to continue their playoff series against the Hawks. The crash claimed the lives of 16 members of the Broncos including players, coaches and support staff. Ryan ‘Straz’ Straschnitzki, a defenceman from Airdrie, was left paralyzed from the chest down.

Aaron Dell, the 29-year-old backup goaltender for the San Jose Sharks who is also from Airdrie, learned of the tragedy as the team was preparing for their second round playoff series against the Vegas Golden Knights and it brought to mind the countless bus trips of his time in junior hockey.

“I couldn’t tell you how many close calls we had with things, driving through the winters,” said Dell ahead of the Sharks practice on Monday at the Scotiabank Saddledome. “I played in Calgary in junior and going up to Fort McMurray and Grand Prairie, you’re on long bus trips and sometimes just asleep. It could have happened to anybody.”

“You really kind of connect that way with how lucky you are and how quickly things can change.”

Dell’s father Phil, a drywaller, has been assisting with the renovations to the Straschnitzki home in Airdrie to accommodate Ryan’s wheelchair.

“I came home for the summer and I went over and chatted with (Ryan) a little bit," said Aaron Dell. "He’s a really great kid. Really positive about the whole thing too. He’s inspirational to be around.” The goaltender donated several items to be auctioned off at the Straz Strong fundraiser last summer.

The Straschnitzki family continues to live in a hotel while the construction effort continues. “It’s been a long year for them. Hopefully they can get things going again and back into their own house.”

Dell stopped by the Straschnitzki’s hotel on Sunday to chat with 19-year-old Ryan and to extend an invitation to the Sharks’ New Year’s Eve game against the Flames. “I thought it would be a pretty cool experience to have him come down and come to the game and watch us play here and hopefully get him down to the room and say hi to the guys.”

Straschnitzki has said the Sharks’ goalie is a role model of his, a fact that Dell says caught him off-guard. “I’m just his friend,” laughed Dell before admitting, “It’s cool to have people look up to you.”

Straschnitzki has taken to the sport of sledge hockey and Dell says he’s been impressed with Ryan’s progress. “It looks like it’s tough. I might have to come try it with him this summer.”

“He’s got the drive to do it, he’s pretty passionate about it, and he’s got a great attitude.”

With files from CTV’s Alesia Fieldberg