    • Santa Shuffle kick starts Salvation Army Christmas program

    Almost 400 runners left Eau Claire Saturday morning around 10, many dressed in Christmas attire for a chance to win some prizes.

    The Salvation Army's Santa Shuffle has been taking place for more than 20 years.

    But there was something new this year – participants could donate a toy to the Salvation Army's Christmas toy program.

    The popularity of the event gives the Salvation Army a much-needed boost during the holiday season.

    "It certainly brings a considerable profile to the army at Christmas time and people like to get involved in this because it's been running for a number of years," said Ian Mackenzie, a Salvation Army spokesperson. "People are now ready and look forward to it each year it's a fund-raising event, so it helps our Christmas programming."

    The Salvation Army's Kettle Campaign is underway.

    "So far, it has raised $90,000 of its $750,000 goal.

