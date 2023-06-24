Saskatchewan Roughriders edge Calgary Stampeders 29-26 in overtime

Calgary Stampeders quarterback Jake Maier, left, hands the ball off to running back Dedrick Mills during second half CFL football action against the Saskatchewan Roughriders in Calgary, Alta., Saturday, June 24, 2023. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh) Calgary Stampeders quarterback Jake Maier, left, hands the ball off to running back Dedrick Mills during second half CFL football action against the Saskatchewan Roughriders in Calgary, Alta., Saturday, June 24, 2023. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh)

Calgary Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Edmonton

Vancouver

Atlantic

Vancouver Island

Toronto

Montreal

Ottawa

Kitchener

Saskatoon

Northern Ontario

Winnipeg

Regina