Landline telephones are being abandoned by many Canadian households in favour of mobile service but an old scam is leveraging the old technology to pull in new victims.

Calgary police have issued a warning to citizens to watch out for suspicious phone calls from scammers posing as bank officials and say the scam is a reoccurring trend.

The new twist is that it targets landlines as they remain live after one person hangs up unlike cellular phones, which disconnect when one person terminates the call.

Police say the scammer calls the landline and then tries to persuade the person who answers that their help is required to find fraudulent activity on their account.

The victim is then told to buy things, usually gift cards, with their debit or credit card to help 'bank officials' determine the difference between real and fake activity on the account.

If the victim questions the caller, they are told to hang up and call the phone number on the back of the debit or credit card to validate the call.

Because the landline does not terminate the connection when one person hangs up, the line is still open. When the victim places the call to their bank, they are really still connected to the scammer who then answers the call as the bank or an investigator for the bank.

After that, the scammer will try to get personal and financial information from the victim for the 'investigation.'

Police say they have received reports that the scammers are posing as police investigators in some instances.

Investigators say over $600,000 was lost to scams like this in 2018, which is a 60 per cent jump over the year before.

Police say 17 cases of bank fraud involving phone scams have been reported so far this year and the amount of money lost is more than $73,000.

People are reminded to take note of the following tips so they don’t fall victim to scams like this;