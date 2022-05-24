Scene cleared after serious crash closes eastbound lanes of Hwy. 1A near Cochrane

The eastbound lanes of Highway 1A between Centre Avenue and Second Avenue in Cochrane were reopened Tuesday night after being closed earlier due to a serious crash between a dump truck and a car.

Both drivers were transported to hospital with serious injuries.

Police initially said significant traffic delays were expected for several hours and motorists were advised to avoid the area. At 8:15 p.m., the Cochrane RCMP released an update stating that the collision scene was clear and the road passable.

The investigation into the collision continues.