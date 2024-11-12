Science and health experts launch misinformation awareness campaign in Calgary

Several science and health experts are in Calgary to kick off a weeklong campaign aimed at educating Canadians about the prevalence of misinformation, how to identify it and the consequences it has on health, democracy and the environment.

Together Against Misinformation, led by ScienceUpFirst, which is an initiative of the Canadian Association of Science Centres, is hosting a panel of experts at the Calgary Central Library on Tuesday night—the first of many events taking place throughout the week.

"Misinformation has become one of the greatest challenges of our time, not just for Alberta but for the world," said Timothy Caulfield, co-founder of ScienceUpFirst and research director at the University of Alberta.

"We need to make a difference and know that we all really can do something."

Caulfield said while misinformation is not new, the scope and impact it is having since the COVID-19 pandemic is unprecedented.

"People are living in echo chambers; there is growing mistrust in institutions, which makes it more difficult to point people in the direction of credible information because they don't believe those credible sources anymore, so in so many ways, it's so much more challenging now than it ever has been," he said.

"It feels almost like we're slipping back into a dark age. There are things that are lies; there are things that evidence tells us are likely to be true and if we don't believe that anymore, we're lost."

Caulfield said misinformation is having devastating impacts on people's health, citing the rise in vaccine hesitancy.

"It's killing people. It sounds like hyperbole, saying that, but it really is killing people," he said.

"But we also know misinformation is creating polarization; it's creating rage and often, the people that are spreading it—that is the goal. They want to create mistrust and unfortunately, it's working.

"Look at the impact misinformation is having on democracies all over the world."

He said people in positions of power—particularly elected officials—legitimize and normalize misinformation.

"We're seeing it happen all over the world. We're seeing it happen in Alberta, we're seeing it happen nationally and happening in other places on planet Earth," he said.

"I think that's going to make the fight against misinformation more challenging because once it becomes a part of your political identity, once it becomes an ideological political flag, it becomes much more difficult to change people's minds."

Caulfield said the panelists will also arm people with information on how they can address misinformation and protect themselves against it, which can help stop the spread.

"Make sure you know who's pushing that information. Is it playing to your emotions? Are they trying to sell something? Is this really just political manoeuvring? All of these should be red flags that should say, 'Hey, maybe I should go to some other sources to double check this,'" he said.

"It is an uphill battle. Even the word 'misinformation' now has become politicized, making it more and more challenging.

"The topic has become very divisive in itself and what we need to do is recognize we can fight this in a positive way. It doesn't have to be polarizing; it doesn't need to be about shaming."

Caulfield is one of five speakers at Tuesday's event in Calgary, including Dr. Jen Gunter, a well-known gynecologist and obstetrician; Dr. Melissa Lem, the president of the Canadian Association of Physicians for the Environment; and Anthony Morgan, a TV host and science communicator.

WTF?! Weigh the Facts on Health starts at 6:30 p.m. and can be attended in person or online.