Members of the Cochrane RCMP detachment have released photographs of a canoe that was pulled from the Bow River on Friday afternoon in the hopes of identifying the owner of the boat and verifying their well-being.

At approximately 4:40 p.m., officers were deployed to the boat launch near Highway 22 after someone reported an empty canoe in the river to 911.

A STARS Air Ambulance helicopter provided aerial surveillance of the area but no one was located.

RCMP had deployed three boats to scour the river upstream to Ghost River but there has been no indication of anyone in distress.

The search was called off shortly before 7:00 p.m.

Anyone with information regarding the owner of the canoe is asked to contact the Cochrane RCMP detachment.