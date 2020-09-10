CALGARY -- Hamilton police and the family of Holly Ellsworth-Clark, a former Calgarian who had moved to Ontario to pursue a career in music, confirms the search for the missing woman has had a tragic conclusion.

Her death was announced in a posting to the Holly Clark Search Facebook page Thursday.

"The family and search team of Holly Ellsworth-Clark would like to thank the public and Hamilton Police for their efforts to find Holly.

"Unfortunately, she has been found deceased. Currently, we have no further information to provide and the family would appreciate some privacy at this time to grieve their immeasurable loss.

"Thank you to everyone who has been involved in the search for our girl. We are heartbroken that this is how her story ends."

Ellsworth-Clark was reported missing in January after the 27-year-old made a panicked phone call to family saying she was on the run from two men. Her parents and some of her friends from Calgary flew to Hamilton, Ont.to assist with the search.

According to Hamitlon Police Service officials, a worker alerted police after spotting a body floating in the Hamilton Harbour on Sept. 8. The body, which had been in the water for a considerable amount of time, was recovered. An autopsy confirmed it was the missing woman and her death is not considered suspicious.

Ellsworth-Clark, who graduated from university in 2016, was a decorated wrestler during her time with the University of Calgary Dinos.