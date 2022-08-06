RCMP are continuing to investigate the first homicide case in the town of Banff in several decades that stemmed from a disagreement inside a local pub.

Alberta RCMP announced Saturday that 22-year-old John-Christopher Arrizza is charged with second-degree murder in the death of Ethan Enns-Goneau, 26.

Police say the death occurred as a result of a fight inside a bar, identified by CTV News as the Dancing Sasquatch.

The incident occurred in the early morning hours on Aug. 5, and those who live and work in the community told reporters that both men were well known in the community.

Arrizza is expected to appear in Canmore provincial court on Aug. 10.

Second-degree murder charge laid in death of Banff, Alta. man

Victim identified in Banff, Alta. bar fight

RCMP are continuing to investigate the first homicide case in the town of Banff in several decades that stemmed from a disagreement inside a local pub.

Alberta RCMP announced Saturday that 22-year-old John-Christopher Arrizza is charged with second-degree murder in the death of Ethan Enns-Goneau, 26.

Police say the death occurred as a result of a fight inside a bar, identified by CTV News as the Dancing Sasquatch.

The incident occurred in the early morning hours on Aug. 5, and those who live and work in the community told reporters that both men were well known in the community.

Arrizza is expected to appear in Canmore provincial court on Aug. 10.