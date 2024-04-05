Second grid alert in 2 days issued in Alberta

The Alberta Electric System Operator (AESO) issued another grid alert on Friday, the second in the past two days.

As of 6:49 a.m., AESO declared the alert "due to a tight supply."

"Generation is slowly coming online, and we expect conditions to return to normal by 10 a.m.," AESO said.

During a grid alert, Albertans are asked to take energy saving measures such as turning off unnecessary lights and appliances, minimizing use of air conditioners and space heaters and using cold water to wash clothes as much of the energy used in washing machines goes to heating water.

At 8:12 p.m. on Wednesday, the agency said an "unexpected generation loss" led to a grid alert.

AESO said that disruption was caused by a number of factors, but an "unexpected outage of thermal generation led to tight conditions."

A full list of conservation tips can be found on the AESO website.