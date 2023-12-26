'See Me, Not My Illness': Schizophrenia Society of Alberta fundraising campaign aims to keep crucial programs alive
The Schizophrenia Society of Alberta (SSA) is making a final push for donations in its annual fundraising campaign to keep crucial programs alive for those in need.
The 2023 See Me, Not My Illness campaign wraps up on Dec. 31 with a fundraising goal of $175,000. It hopes to help those living with schizophrenia find a sense of purpose and normalcy while ending the stigma and discrimination surrounded by the illness.
“It's really important this year to reach that goal because since the pandemic, we've really struggled, we lost some of our key funding, and we have an increased demand,” said Rubyann Rice, SSA provincial executive director.
“Especially with rising inflation too, we really want to keep our vital programs for those not only living with schizophrenia but their loved ones as well. It's really critical this year that we meet that goal.”
The campaign, which allows donors to give online or in person at SSA branches across the province, raised just under $60,000 as of mid-December.
It funds peer-on-peer assistance programs that are in person or can be accessed over the phone along with education and housing programs for those requiring a place to live.
“We have three housing programs, two of which are in Red Deer, and one in Edmonton so we host 55 individuals right now who were at risk or were homeless at one point because of their illness,” said Rice.
“We want people to know that they’re not alone. It's a very misunderstood illness, but it is a treatable brain disorder so with support of community, proper medications, early intervention as well and the support of family and community, it’s really important to have that support wrapped around them.”
‘I’D BE LOST WITHOUT THESE PROGRAMS’
According to Statistics Canada, about one in 100 Canadians have been diagnosed with schizophrenia, accounting for about 47,000 Albertans.
One of those individuals is Cameron Byers, who was diagnosed with schizophrenia at the age of 18.
The now-30-year-old Calgary man had his first psychotic break shortly after graduating from high school and experienced full-on psychosis symptoms for more than six months after that before being hospitalized.
Thankfully, Byers’ symptoms were detected early with treatment at the Foothills Medical Centre Early Psychosis Intervention Program and he was able to learn how to live a normal life.
“So treatment was learning more neurotypical ways of getting back to being a relatively regular person and needing to do a lot of talk therapy and occupational therapy,” Byers said.
“Even at times physiotherapy, just doing exercises in the gym, just to kind of maintain a sense of normality and kind of reintegration with the world after being in what was essentially another world for such a long time.”
Byers also found comfort in SSA peer support programs which inspired him to give back to others.
He regularly completes phone calls with schizophrenic clients, listening to their daily struggles and walking them through how to handle emotional or psychological challenges.
Every year he also gives several presentations to local high school students to help them better understand how to offer support or diagnose symptoms early.
“It’s really important to keep these programs running because a lot of us, including myself can say that I would be lost without these programs,” said Byers.
“One of the big important things about understanding schizophrenia is understanding that when they're in psychosis, it's real to them, but when they're medicated, when they're treated, when they're doing well, they're not any different from anyone else.”
