CALGARY
Calgary

    • Semi stuck under bridge on Macleod Trail

    A semi truck is stuck under a bridge on Macleod Trail at 9th Avenue S.E. (Photo: X@yyctransportation) A semi truck is stuck under a bridge on Macleod Trail at 9th Avenue S.E. (Photo: X@yyctransportation)
    Traffic is being disrupted after a semi got stuck under a rail bridge on northbound Macleod Trail near 9 Avenue S.E. Wednesday.

    Police confirm the incident took place a little before noon.

    The two left lanes are closed and police say it is expected it will remain that way for some time.

    Crews are on scene trying to determine how to get the semi out.

    This is a developing story that will be updated as more information becomes available.

