Drivers headed out to the mountains on Saturday morning are being told to be aware of a crashed semi on the Trans-Canada Highway near the Town of Cochrane.

511 Alberta says a large truck crashed between Old Banff Coach Road and Calaway Park and the incident is affecting traffic.

Update: WB Hwy1 btwn Old Banff Coach Rd and Calaway Park, west of Calgary, semi rollover. Stay to the right. Tow truck is on scene. (12:06pm) #ABRoads #yyctraffic https://t.co/nPxAoeo2ah — 511 Alberta (@511Alberta) May 25, 2019

A tow truck is at the scene to clear the vehicle but there is no timeline on when it will be moved away.

There are no reports of injuries at this time and there is no information on the cause of the crash.