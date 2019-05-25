Semi tractor-trailer rolls over on westbound Highway 1
There are no reports of injuries in a semi rollover crash on Highway 1 just outside Calgary city limits on Saturday.
Published Saturday, May 25, 2019 1:24PM MDT
Last Updated Saturday, May 25, 2019 1:25PM MDT
Drivers headed out to the mountains on Saturday morning are being told to be aware of a crashed semi on the Trans-Canada Highway near the Town of Cochrane.
511 Alberta says a large truck crashed between Old Banff Coach Road and Calaway Park and the incident is affecting traffic.
A tow truck is at the scene to clear the vehicle but there is no timeline on when it will be moved away.
There are no reports of injuries at this time and there is no information on the cause of the crash.