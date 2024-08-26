CALGARY
    • Senior missing in Sundre, Alta., found safe: RCMP

    A file photo of an RCMP cruiser. (Sean Amato/CTV News Edmonton) A file photo of an RCMP cruiser. (Sean Amato/CTV News Edmonton)
    A senior missing from Sundre, Alta., has been found safe.

    RCMP said the man, 75, was located, in a news release on Monday. Police initially put out a notice on Sunday saying he had been last seen by family on Saturday evening. 

    No further details were provided by RCMP.

