HUSSAR, ALTA. -- A 74-year-old woman who went missing around 4 p.m. Saturday was found alive shortly after noon on Monday.

Donna Sevcik had been reported missing on Aug. 8 . She was last seen leaving her rural residence near Range Road 194 and Township Road 255, about 127 kilometres east of Calgary.

"We are fortunate enough to say that we have found the female alive," said Cpl. Sebastian Andrews of the Bassano RCMP detachment. "STARS (Air Ambulance) has just picked her up and she’s on her way to the hospital."

According to Andrews, Sevcik suffers from dementia and other medical issues and additional resources from surrounding communities were called in to help find her.

More than 150 people were involved in the search including members of Badlands Rescue, Calgary Search and Rescue, Strathmore Fire, Dalum Fire and local residents.

Police dogs were also utilized and water rescue crews searched several large ponds on properties near where she was last seen.

Andrews says it was a resident in a small plane who spotted Sevcik Monday morning.

"This was a large operation and we are so ecstatic to find her alive."

RCMP says Sevcik was located approximately three kilometres from her home and she had suffered minor injuries during her disappearance.