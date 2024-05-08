Rookie Stamps quarterback Kyle Vantrease trades in his mic to get back on the field

Kyle Vantrease spent five seasons at the University of Buffalo before transferring to Georgia Southern for the final year of his college career.

That’s when the 25-year-old really came into his own. Vantrease completed 340 of 630 passes for 4,247 yards and 27 touchdowns.

Despite a record-setting career, Vantrease wasn’t drafted, although he did spend some time in mini-camps with the Indianapolis Colts and the Tampa Bay Bucaneers.

With his quarterbacking prospects dwindling, Vantrease says he thought he’d try his hand at every former quarterback's favourite fallback gig: broadcasting.

“Last year I was a sideline reporter at Georgia Southern which was a lot of fun,” said Vantrease.

“Getting back on the field there and getting to experience some of the Georgia Southern atmosphere in Paulson Stadium was a lot for fun for me to get back out there.

"Even though I wasn’t playing," he said, "it felt like I was still part of the team.”

Trading in his mic for a football

After a year away, Vantrease was itching to get back onto the field to do what he does best, being a quarterback.

So he traded in his mic for a playbook and signed with the Stampeders.

Vantrease says it’s great to be back.

“It’s been a year really since I’ve been able to put on shoulder pads and a helmet,” he said.

“It was cool to be on the sideline but there’s nothing like walking out there on the field and getting to throw, hearing the whistle blow and you’re part of it.”

“It’s special being back out on the field and today (Wednesday) was awesome for me," he added. "It helps you almost fall back in love with the game over and over again every time you walk out there. I’m excited for tomorrow.”

Stiff competition

The quarterback room is full in Calgary so Vantrease will have to be at his best if he wants to make the team.

Head coach Dave Dickenson says it’s all about being noticed.

“You really have to take advantage of your reps,” said Dickenson.

“Most of the rookie practice the veterans are just watching and I don’t really have them take any live reps. Two of the other rookies were here all of last year so Kyle has got to make sure he keeps working hard and takes advantage of his reps.”

Ready for the challenge

Vantrease says he learned a lot in the time he spent with the Colts and Buccaneers and will use that in his tryout with the Stampeders.

“The expectations that I have is I just need to go in and make the most of every opportunity,” he said.

“Whether that’s in a team setting or whether that’s just throwing and showing off my arm," he added. "Getting in the film room and asking questions and making sure I’m on top of my stuff and when I get out there on the field I’m prepared and ready to make the most of this opportunity.”

Vantrease and the rookies don’t have a lot of time to make an impression. Main camp gets underway Sunday, so you know plenty of cuts are coming.